AFC Telford United sign Port Vale winger Brendon Daniels

The 25-year-old, who has turned out for a number of non-league clubs, signed a six-month contract with Neil Aspin’s side in the summer.

However, he is yet to make an appearance, and had been out on loan with National League North side Altrincham.

Cowan announced the new addition at Wednesday evening’s fans’ forum, and told supporters the club has a real player on their hands.

He said: “We have been in discussions with Port Vale and we have agreed to bring in Brendon into until January.

“He has phenomenal ability and has maybe fallen out of love with the game a little bit, and I want to mentor him.

“If we can get him playing we have a serious player on our hands.

“He has got phenomenal delivery, and he will be training with the lads this week.”

Daniels began his career as a youngster with Crewe Alexandra, making seven first team appearances before a loan spell with Chester.

He had another spell with Chester, along with stints at AFC Fylde, Tamworth and Alfreton Town.

The winger also has an England C cap, and could go into the squad for the Bucks’ home clash with Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Cowan said Daniels versatility is a big plus in bringing the winger to the club.

He added: “He is looking forward to playing here, and we have him until January 1.

“It is a brilliant move, and he has the quality to play on the right and left, and as a ten.”