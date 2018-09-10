Boss Gavin Cowan says AFC Telford will bounce back

The Bucks saw their unbeaten run go south after travelling north to Darlington, losing 3-0 to record a first defeat of the season, writes Richard Worton.

Cowan admitted afterwards the players were unlikely to enjoy their long journey home, and felt that, on the day, their ‘attitude and application’ had not matched their opponents.

“I take responsibility myself, maybe I’ve praised them too much and they’ve received too much adulation and thought they were going to come here and roll over a team that haven’t been doing well,” he said.

“If you’re going to do well this season, at any level, you can’t underestimate any team.”

The Bucks suffered a blow when starting goalkeeper Max Bramley was forced from the field at half-time with an injury, with Andy Wycherley making his league debut for the club in his place.

They were already a goal down to Jordan Nicholson’s 35th minute strike, which was followed by goals from Harvey Saunders and a late Steven Thompson penalty gave Cowan plenty of food for thought.

“With the players we’ve got there should be only one winner today," said Cowan.

"The players have to take responsibility at times, and that’s going across the line and having more desire than the opposition. It pains me to say it but the opposition were better at that today.

“The back four were far too deep, the distances were too big and the second balls were well down at half-time. On top of that, certain individuals didn’t turn up today, which was disappointing.”

Other results around the National League North meant that the Bucks retained second place in the table, and Cowan quickly laid down the challenge to his team to respond with a big performance next weekend against Stockport County.

“If these are the players that I’ve signed then Stockport are in for a game on Saturday," he added.

"We’re going to find out a lot (about them). If I was an AFC Telford supporter, more than ever, I’d want to get down there and watch that game because they’re going to see a reaction.

“I knew at some point this would happen, and I’m excited now to see what happens, I’m excited to see that reaction. I’m the coach, and I’ll make sure they’re fired up more than ever to make sure we get back on track.”