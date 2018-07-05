AFC Telford keen to fill Elliot Newby void quickly

Twenty-two-year-old winger Newby, last season’s supporters’ player of the year, has joined his twin brother Alex at the Magpies, with the Bucks receiving an undisclosed fee.

Telford also inserted a sell-on clause into the deal, and a deal for a fellow wideman is expected be announced in the next 24 hours.

“Massive thanks to all at Telford, especially the fans for making me feel so welcome during my year at the New Bucks Head,” said Newby, who scored seven goals in 38 games for the club.

“It was a tough decision to move on, which wasn’t taken lightly, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge closer to home.

“I wish Gavin (Cowan, Bucks boss) and the squad nothing but success for the season.”

Newby will work under former Bucks midfielder Jamie Vermiglio at Chorley.

He said: “We’re really excited to get this deal over the line.

“There were a lot of clubs interested in Elliot after the excellent season he had at Telford. He’ll give us extra creativity and a goal threat, and the flexibility to play a number of formations.

“He can play in a number of different positions and compliments the squad we’ve already got in place.”

Newby, who is from Barrow and moved to be closer to home, did report for pre-season with Telford.

He was offered fresh terms and the Bucks received a fee for him as he is under the age of 24.