Gavin Cowan: Hard work is creating AFC Telford bond

The Bucks began pre-season last week, with several trialists joining the 15 tied down for the upcoming campaign.

And former defender Cowan – gearing up for his first season in management – was glad to see everyone report in tip-top shape.

"They're really good. The squad has come back very fit and eager," he said.

"They did a session on Tuesday, Wednesday and a double session on Saturday, doing a lot of strength and conditioning work.

"Every player is different and will excel in different areas – some stand out in fitness, some with the ball work.

"It's about catering to everyone, and it makes it so much easier as a manager when everyone comes back in good shape."

Among those aiming to win Telford terms are Market Drayton Town duo Joe Cuff and Jud Ellis.

Former fan favourite Dwayne Samuels has also been training after taking a year-long break from the game.

Advertising

While it is a time for hard work, Cowan insists there is great camaraderie among the group.

"The players from last season are making all of the new boys feel welcome, building that bond," he said.

"They're starting to link up, form those relationships, and that's exactly what you need – they're going to have to run through brick walls for each other during the season."

The pre-season fixture schedule begins on Saturday as the Bucks head to Ellesmere Rangers.

Advertising

They are also in action next Tuesday against Market Drayton Town and the Telford chief is happy games are coming thick and fast, as that is how it will be during the National League North campaign.

"It's important to give the lads on trial an opportunity and, at the same time, build all of our lads up – they won't be playing 90 minutes straight away as that's too much," added Cowan.

"We've got some games against local teams coming up and they're going to be tough games.

"These sides are going to want to get one over on us, to say they've beat Telford.

"You want that competitiveness, to be ready for when the season starts on August 4."

The Bucks were set to find out their fate with the release of the league fixtures at 1pm today.