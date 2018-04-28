Rob Edwards: AFC Telford running empty

The Bucks picked up vital wins at Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town earlier this month, but did not get going after a three-hour trip to York Street.

Ashley Hemmings scored a penalty, which was awarded after a melee in the box, to seal a 1-0 victory for the Pilgrims. Telford finished 14th in National League North.

"I thought the penalty was the right decision. I'm a bit disappointed, really, as we wanted to try go out with a win," said Edwards.

"Maybe it was one long trip too many. We've had some long journeys this month and picked up some really good results, but with the pressure was off, maybe we relaxed too much.

"We didn't have our normal threat going forward. There wasn't too much in the game, to be honest.

"They had the better of the chances and I've definitely got no qualms about the penalty.

"It wasn't a pretty game. As much as you want to try to refocus the players, they've done their job over the last few weeks.

"You can even be one per cent off it, and it'll be difficult. We were right in the game but it was difficult for us to create and break them down.

"Credit to them for taking their opportunity. We couldn't get over the line but the lads have given us everything all season."

Reflecting on the season, Edwards added: "I'm very proud of what they've done over these last six weeks and I've just thanked them all for their efforts."