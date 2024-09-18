Shifnal produce FA Cup giant-killing

Striker Joe Thomas latched on to a loose ball in the Redditch defence five minutes before half-time to score the winning goal in their second qualifying round replay.

Town captain Kyle Bennett said to BBC Radio Shropshire: “It’s obviously a great achievement. Redditch are two leagues higher.”

Shifnal earned their away replay after a 1-1 draw on Saturday, where Shifnal conceded their first goal in the FA Cup this season.

“For us it was about staying relaxed, staying calm,” added Bennett. “I think we did that.

“It was a test of our character – 45 minutes of pure defending. It was tough.”

They have not reached this far into the FA Cup since the 1982/83 season and play the winner of last night’s match between Rugby Town and Hednesford Town.