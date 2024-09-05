Mason Holgate on 'easy' West Brom return and his Albion affinity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 27-year-old Everton defender became Albion's 11th summer signing in the final hours of the transfer window – returning to the club where he spent half a season in 2019.

Holgate was strongly linked with a late loan move to Sheffield Wednesday after a permanent switch to Lyon in France broke down – before Albion swooped in to secure his Hawthorns return last week.

And the defender, who played 23 times during his previous loan spell as Albion were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals, admitted he has had a strong feeling for the club ever since his original stint in a Baggies shirt.

He said: "I’m over the moon to be back. As soon as I heard there could be a chance of coming here I was pushing it and it was a no-brainer.

“I’ve had a strong feeling for the club ever since I joined a few years ago. I felt so at home the first time I was here and I’ve always kept a look out for the results.

“I’ve been to the odd game and I’ve kept in contact with a few of the boys.

“The move came through quite late and it was pretty hectic. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to come. If I could’ve picked anywhere to come it would’ve been here, so I’m more than happy to have waited to get the club that means something to me.

“I’ve got an affinity with the fans. We fell a little bit short the last time I was here, losing on penalties in the Play-Offs, but ever since then, when I’ve played against Albion the fans have been great with me.

“To get a good reception again on Saturday before the game against Swansea was great, but I’ve got to repay that this season and show why they’ve stuck with me.

Holgate was signed in January 2019 by former Baggies boss Darren Moore – as Albion looked for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The season ended in disappointment though as they were beaten in the play-offs by Aston Villa, with Holgate being denied from the spot in the penalty shoot-out.

But speaking for the first time since his arrival, the Everton loanee reflected on his first spell as the most enjoyable of his career and revealed he has been back to watch Albion a number of times in recent years.

He added: "Being here the first time was the most I’ve ever enjoyed playing football in my career.

“It just clicked straight away and I had a real bond with my team-mates at that time, and the fans.

“I used to come back and watch the boys play because I ended up being really good mates with a lot of them. If I could, I’d always try and get to a game of Albion’s.

“There’s no secret about it. I want to be playing football. I’ve not been playing consistently for a few years, so it’s important to get playing again.

“Saying that, the lads have been doing great and they’ve not lost a game yet so I can’t expect to come in and go straight into the team.

“I hope the lads keep doing as well as they are, I’ll go away and work hard for my opportunity and then try my best to take that opportunity when it comes.”