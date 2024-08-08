Carlos Corberan delighted with new signing's versatility

The 25-year-old Norwegian checked in from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden for a fee of around £525,000 as the second of the Baggies' seven additions back in early July.

Left-footed Heggem is a rangy defender, primarily a centre-back by trade, but also capable of playing on the left side of defence, as he did in the friendly defeat at Blues last weekend and in some other behind-closed-doors games this summer.

Heggem, who stands at 6ft 3ins, was a standout performer against Blues and Corberan was impressed with how the defender fared on his first performance in front of fans this summer. The Spaniard added that his quality to play in a back or a back three, or as a left-back, will prove useful.