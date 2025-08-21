West Brom boss makes claim about settling into role with two league wins

The head coach, who is in his first permanent senior role at the helm, has started life at The Hawthorns with victories in his first two games.

It has been the perfect settler for former Spurs assistant and youth coach Mason and owners Bilkul, who during the summer placed their faith in him to lead the club forward.

Albion have added five new recruits to the squad so far this summer - with club chiefs still looking for additions - but Mason has so far been working with the bulk of the squad he inherited from Tony Mowbray and Carlos Corberan last season.

Asked if the fast start helps him settle as boss, Mason said: "I don't really feel it from my side because I really trust and believe in not only me, but the team of people that I've got working with me that are going to deliver.

"I think it's more for the players. When you win, it can accelerate things.

"To win the first couple of games in the league is super positive for us. It's not easy to do that.

"We're going to enjoy it, but also understand and be humble that we've worked extremely hard for it, and that's going to need to continue."

Mason brought Nigel Gibbs, the vastly experienced coach, as his number two and Gibbs has taken a lead role in sessions alongside existing staff members Damia Abelle and James Morrison.

The head coach's other coaching addition was Sam Pooley, whose role is primarily fitness and performance based and works closely with Mason.

One of Albion's latest playing recruits Krystian Bielik checked in for a reported fee of £2million in a move from Birmingham City last week. He was joined by Manchester United loan midfield prospect Toby Collyer.

Albion completed the signing of Blues defender Krystian Bielik last Thursday. He was an unused substitute against Wrexham on Saturday. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason is confident Polish defender Bielik, 27, can add some of the experience and leadership lost this summer with the departures of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi.

"We've lost some leaders and some real - I wouldn't say characters - but senior players," added Mason.

"Krystian is certainly someone who we know has got the personality and character to impact and influence the changing room."