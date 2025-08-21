Shrewsbury Town debrief: Same old story for Salop at Notts County

After relegation from League One, morale was low among the Salop fanbase, but not many would have expected such an awful start to their fourth-tier campaign.

In the summer, it looked as though Shrews had recruited well. They went for experience and players proven at this level, but Town simply cannot find a way to halt their slump.

Their latest defeat - a 4-1 thumping at the hands of out-of-form Notts County - only made matters worse.

They changed formation for the clash at Meadow Lane, with the head coach making the bold call to play four central defenders across the backline.