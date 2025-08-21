With eleven days left until the window slams shut until January - Albion have currently added five players to their squad for the new campaign.

Four permanent signings were followed by the addition of Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer on a season long loan.

But amid the talk and hope of further new faces - could anyone be leaving the Hawthorns?

Jonny Drury looks at possible departures and who could go before the end of the window:

Devante Cole

Of all the names in the Albion squad right now - Cole is the one who you could see leaving before the end of the window.

Hardly used since his arrival - it seems Cole has known his place in the Albion pecking order since last summer.

He still has another year on his deal so is well within his rights to stay at the club for another season.

However, we have had links to other clubs and this seems like it is one that could certainly happen late.