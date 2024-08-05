All about 'learning' for Unai Emery as Aston Villa suffer third defeat

Villa were beaten 1-0 late on by Mexican champions Club America in Chicago, to follow defeats against RB Leipzig and Columbus.

Emery’s troops head home ready for a clash against Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao at Walsall’s Bescot on Wednesday night, before a final warm-up tussle against Dortmund in Germany on Saturday.

Emery said: “This match in pre-season was to try to find our feet and to show ourselves against America with a lot of Mexican fans here. That was good for the atmosphere and for us to face it. We played trying to get fit and to work on things tactically, trying to show with our performance where we’re going with different players. The result was not good, but it gave me a lot of information.

“We lost three matches here and we don’t like it, but we are accepting it because we are in the pre-season and we are trying to get information out of the players.”