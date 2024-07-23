New Aston Villa man puts faith in Unai Emery after club record deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 22-year-old can’t wait to get started after yesterday completing his move to Everton.

Onana, who was the subject of a late approach from Manchester United, has agreed a five-year contract at Villa Park and believes he is in the best possible place to improve “as a player and man”.

The Belgium international has already experienced playing in the Champions League with Lille and will return there this year with Villa.

He said: That’s very exciting. We also have a manager that’s one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level.

“I am very happy to be here and can’t wait to get started and show what I can add to the team.

“I am not going to say anything (about what the fans can expect). They will see on the pitch, where I will let my feet speak for me.

“I’ll take what I can to bring this club to the top. They had a tremendous season last year. We’ve got to continue that vibe and try to compete at the top.”

Onana joins Villa after two seasons with Everton, where he made 63 Premier League appearances following a £34m switch from Lille.

He started all four of Belgium’s matches at Euro 2024 where his international team-mate and now club-mate, Youri Tielemans, helped convinced him to join Villa.

“Youri played a big part in me being here because he told me lots of good stuff about the club,” explained Onana.

“He’s someone I’m used to playing with in the national team, so I’m looking forward to training with him on a daily basis.

“He’s someone who’s got the experience to help and guide me throughout the whole process.”

Onana’s first outing in a Villa shirt will come on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA, with Emery’s squad due to jet out tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Columbus Crew.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey is expected to be part of the travelling party following injury.