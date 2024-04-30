Unai Emery backing squad game for big Aston Villa clashes

Both were forced off during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, meaning Villa’s strength in depth is again set to be tested heading toward another crucial few days in their season.

Goalkeeper Martinez was already suspended for Thursday’s Europa Conference League first leg against Olympicacos, though reports in Argentina yesterday claimed he could now also be absent from Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Tielemans has a groin problem but Emery was quick to point out his squad has often excelled despite chronic injury troubles throughout the season.

Villa sit seven points clear of Tottenham in fourth place in the Premier League.

Emery said: “If Tielemans and Martinez are unavailable for one week, two weeks, three weeks we have to accept it and every situation we are passing for the season we are reacting.

“We are giving chances to other players to help us. It’s the moment for other players.

“We have to use our power, analysing, trying to focus each match. Always we are being successful when we have problems like now.”

Robin Olsen, who played the second half of Saturday’s match after Martinez was forced off, is poised to make only his ninth Villa start on Thursday night.

“We are playing now a semi-final in Europe,” said Emery. “We have to enjoy it. We have to be motivated with our supporters.

“Our objective is to beat them. Then we play Brighton on Sunday and it is amazing because we are on this run to get fourth place.”