Aston Villa boss will not be supporting Wolves in crucial VAR vote

The future of VAR is in the spotlight after Wolves put forward a proposal for clubs to vote on scrapping it at next month’s Premier League AGM.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and outgoing Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp have both voiced their opposition to VAR, with the latter saying he would vote to get rid of it if given the option.

But Emery is hoping it says, believing it helps referees and makes the game fairer.