Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Chelsea: Three 7s as Villa blow lead
Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their draw against Chelsea.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Last updated
Emi Martinez 6
For all Chelsea’s possession, Villa’s No.1 goalkeeper wasn’t forced into any serious exertion before going off at the break.
Matty Cash 7
Had a big hand in Villa’s second when he drove into the middle of the field from Martinez’s clearance. Kept working hard throughout.
Ezri Konsa 7
Some key interceptions in the first half and then in the second, too. Played pretty well but could not prevent the comeback.
Pau Torres 6
Defended well but for a few occasions when he was guilty of taking a little too much risk. Looked to get forward on several occasions.