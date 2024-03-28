Jed Wallace reveals the one person that has improved West Brom players

Corberan arrived when Albion were bottom of the Championship – and now they head into the Easter weekend double-header on the cusp of securing a play-off spot.

Speaking to Talksport on a range of Albion related topics, the skipper, who turned 30 on Tuesday, said: “Since the moment he walked through the door, he has transformed the whole club.

“The work we do on the training pitch is like I have never seen.

“We were bottom when he walked in, he hasn’t spent any money, but he has improved every single player.

“He has brought the likes of Tom Fellows through who was at Crawley last season but has been one of our best players in the last six months.

“His record speaks for itself and we are lucky to have him.

“As lads we are fully behind him, and if we get in the play-offs I am sure he will watch all of that side’s games and come up with a plan.”

One of Corberan’s biggest recent success stories has been bringing Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to the club on a season long loan.

The wide man netted his first goal less than a minute into his full debut – and has been a key figure in Albion’s recent good form.

So far he has bagged six goals for the club and Wallace has pointed out why Johnston has had more success in the Championship – after a frustrating time in the Scottish Premiership.

He added: “To be honest he has been unbelievable since he came in the door.

“He settle straight away and has not looked back. Celtic must have some wingers if he can’t get a game.

“I think it suits him more. With the big clubs in Scotland they tend to play against teams with ten men behind the ball.

“But the Championship is more open and he has real pace, so it has suited him.

“He has scored some unbelievable goals, and had a goal of the season competition on his own.

“I’ve told him he needs to slow it down because his price tag is going up every game.

“But he is a great lad who fits in well.”