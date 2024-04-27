Wolves 2 Luton 1 - Report

Hwang Hee-chan scored his first Premier League goal since December to open the scoring six minutes before the break.

The hosts then seemed to be cruising to victory when Toti Gomes doubled the advantage early in the second half.

But Carlton Morris gave the visitors hope when he hooked home and Wolves endured some nervy moments before securing their first win in more than a month.

Analysis

This was a much-needed victory for a Wolves team who had submitted one of their poorest performances of the season in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The only disappointment for Gary O’Neil will be their failure to close it out more emphatically.

Wolves were on top from the moment Hwang fired them ahead, via the aid of a deflection, to the point Morris brought Luton back into it. With more precision in attack, they would have scored more than the one extra goal provided by Toti’s header.

Yet after a frustrating run which scuppered any hopes of European qualification, the result was all important and they deservedly achieved that, the win also taking them back into the top half of the table.

Boubacar Traore, one of three players brought back into the starting line-up, was particularly impressive in midfield but it was Matheus Cunha, making his first start since February 10, together with Hwang who made the difference.

Playing together for the first time since December 27, the pair combined for the opener to break the deadlock in a match which often lacked quality.

Hwang Hee-chan scores (Getty)

It was Luton, who had taken just six points from their previous 13 matches, who settled quicker. Wolves keeper Jose Sa was called into action within the first five minutes, diving to his right to beat away Ross Barkley’s shot from just outside the box.

The hosts were struggling to make headway, Cunha looking their brightest threat down the left, yet it was from the opposite flank they fashioned their first big chance of the game. Mario Lemina, from his own half, played a pass in behind the visiting backline but Hwang’s connection on the shot was poor and Thomas Kaminski saved with his legs.

Lemina’s pass was a rare moment of quality in a scrappy affair, the opening half-hour summed up by a sequence which saw Traore’s shot take two ricochets and fall into the path of Cunha, only for the Wolves man to fall over at the vital moment.

The hosts were playing in fits and spurts, Gomes pouncing on a Barkley pass and powering his way to the edge of the box, only to shoot over.

It was Wolves who finally broke the deadlock, 30 seconds after Luton almost did.

Morris climbed above Kilman eight yards out but sent his header straight at Sa, who ran to the edge of the box and found the run of Cunha down the left. The forward held off the challenge of Burke, turned and found Hwang, who advanced into the box and switched on to his right before striking a shot which took a helpful nick off Mengi to leave Kaminski no chance.

Cunha and Hwang combined again a minute before Wolves doubled the lead early in the second half, with the latter’s cross blocked behind for a corner. The hosts took it short and when the ball was worked to Lemina, he swung in a cross which Toti met at the far post with a diving header.

Wolves were now in full control and Semedo, supposedly playing as a right-sided centre-back, nearly added a third when he found himself running clear only to be denied by the legs of Kaminski. Traore then thumped an effort wide.

Further promising moves broke down due to the final pass and with 10 minutes to go those missed opportunities felt more costly when Luton pulled one back.

Cauley Woodrow’s attempted volley from Alfie Doughty’s corner prompted sarcastic cheers but the ball stayed in play and when Doughty returned it to the box, Burke headed into the path of Morris who hooked home at close range.

Woodrow then volleyed just wide before, with almost the last kick, Luke Berry shot straight at Sa as Wolves survived.

Key Moments

39 GOAL Hwang Hee-chan fires Wolves in front, with the aid of a deflection off Teden Mengi.

50 GOAL Toti Gomes doubles the lead for the hosts, heading home Mario Lemina’s cross at the far post.

80 GOAL Carlton Morris gives Luton home, hooking home from Reece Burke’s header at close range.

Teams

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Doherty, Traore, Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri (Bueno H 85), Hwang, Cunha (Sarabia 76) Subs not used: Doyle, Gonzalez, Barnett, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser, Bentley (gk).

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Hashioka (Woodrow 66), Barkley (Adebayo 78), Lokonga, Doughty (Onyedinma 88), Clark (Berry 66), Morris ©, Chong Subs not used: Mpanzu, Townsend, Johnson, Krul (gk), Shea (gk).