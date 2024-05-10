Wolves v Crystal Palace: Bruised and battered - but Wolves eye final flourish

A run of one win in eight Premier League games, in which Wolves have lost eight, has seen an impressive season begin to fizzle out.

Injuries to key players, VAR controversy and the odd poor performance have all contributed to Wolves’ disappointing run in the back end of the campaign.

Recovering from a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City, Gary O’Neil’s side now face their Molineux farewell for the 2023/24 season and must repay a fan base that has kept the faith.

O’Neil arrived at the club in difficult circumstances after Julen Lopetegui’s departure and following a difficult start, the results began to come.

It has been a season where Wolves have battled for European football and in the latter stages of the FA Cup, before injuries took their toll.