Wolves fan Manny deserves hero’s welcome after Toon trek

Manny and his son Jeevan are raising funds for the charity Dementia UK, who offer specialist advice and support to help families affected by dementia. Manny has raised around £30,000 in the last six months, and almost £300,000 for the charity since 2018.

Jeevan was struck down with injury midway through this latest challenge and reluctantly had to pull out of the walk, but Manny is still going and aims to complete the 195-mile trek in four days, arriving at the Sir Bobby Robson statue outside St James’ Park at lunchtime today.

Last season, Manny undertook a charity walk of more than 120 miles from Molineux to Stamford Bridge for the match against Chelsea. Back in 2019, he completed a charity cycle of more than 100 miles to Anfield for Wolves’ final game of the Premier League season at Liverpool. Indefatigable is the word that springs to mind.