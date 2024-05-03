Wolves secure permanent deal for loan star

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2028, with a two-year option to extend it.

He will officially become a permanent Wolves player on July 1, while Manchester City will hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal. He will still be unavailable to play City tomorrow due to the rules around loan players.

Doyle has made 30 appearances for Gary O'Neil's side this season and after starting the season behind Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes, he has forced his way into contention with a number of impressive displays.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’ve never seen Tommy as a player on loan, and he hasn’t acted like one. He’s gradually earned more minutes and become more important, which I think is an ideal first year. What he offers to our midfield is something different to the others, so there was a huge amount of inevitability to this.

“He buys into who we are as a club and what we’re trying to create culturally within the group. He’s a great player to have for what we’re trying to achieve off the pitch and he gives us so much on the pitch, so he’s the exact type of player I think Wolves should be signing.

“If you look at the type of players we like to sign as a football club, they generally haven’t reached their ceiling yet and have loads more to come. Tommy is a fraction of the player he will become, with the more he gets used to the league and the greater his understanding gets. I’m really excited for now but also his future at Wolves.”