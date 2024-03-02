West Brom's Jed Wallace talks Shilen Patel hopes and Carlos Corberan training method

And the Baggies skipper is hoping he can strike up a close bond with Patel - similar to the one he had with one of his previous chairman.

Wallace has spoken in the past about how close he was to the late Millwall chairman John Berylson, who died in 2023.

And the Baggies captain talked about his meeting with Patel on Sky Sports following Albion's win over Coventry - and he is excited for what the future holds.

He said: "Me and Conor (Townsend) bumped into him and it was great to meet him.

"Since I've been here I have loved every minute but there has been a dark cloud over the club with the ownership issues.

"It is a brilliant club and now we have someone with the Patel family who care for the club and the fans and everyone deserves it.

"I know at Millwall what it is like to have a great chairman in John Berylson and hopefully I can have a similar relationship with Mr Patel, and he can be at plenty of games moving forward."

Wallace led the line again for Carlos Corberan's side in the 2-1 win on Friday night.

The former Millwall man insisted he will play anywhere to help the team - and joked about one of Corberan's training methods that aided Albion in the second period.

He added: "Listen, I'll play anywhere the manager knows that.

"Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston are doing well out wide and we've had injuries in that area, and I've gone up there.

"I feel like I've been a bit unlucky hitting the post in the last few games, but my job tonight was to keep their back five deep and Grady and the others can get into the pockets, it worked well.

"You could see how well we are coached in the first half and the defensive structure in the second half.

"Carlos has us chasing manikins three days a week, and he's in front of the lads shouting as loud as anything to press their manikins but it shows that it works."