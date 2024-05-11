RAISE THE ROOF! West Brom manager's call to arms

Albion’s head coach has guided the club from the bottom of the Championship to a tussle with the Saints for a place at Wembley in his 18 months at the helm. And, as the challenges grow in stature, Corberan is hopeful the “unbelievable” supporters can match it in the stands.

“Another one!” Corberan smiled when asked about the decibel levels he hopes for inside the stadium.

“I enjoy it a lot when our fans create something unbelievable and they are able to create that because they have been supporting the team and creating – at home – some very special moments that are always going to be in our minds.

“Hopefully the next one is another one and we can enjoy with them another atmosphere that they are going to create.”