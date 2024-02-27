West Brom could mix it up in the absence of main striker

The Baggies boss has continued to have his options at the top of the field taken from him, with injuries to Josh Maja and Daryl Dike.

And with Brandon Thomas-Asante now absent it was Jed Wallace who led the line at Hull on Saturday. Corberan has praised his skipper and said at times he can have more of an impact than his natural position out wide.

He said: “First of all I understand he can help the team in that position. We do suffer on the right side of the pitch, but the first eleven we picked is the strongest that we could have picked.

“He has this year shown that he is comfortable in that position. He has played in a 3-4-1-2, or a 3-5-2 as one of two strikers.

“With Wallace up there if you give him options he will run and he can make the difference.

“Sometimes when you put him on the sides and the opponent is aggressive, it limits his possibilities so for me, he has the skills to play as a striker and as a winger.”

Despite using Wallace as a lone striker in the draw at the MKM Stadium, Corberan hinted that he won’t be the main striker in the absence of Thomas-Asante. Andi Weimann led the line at Plymouth last week and loanee Callum Marshall is still trying to break into the side after his January arrival from West Ham.

Corberan added: “Andi was playing there the other day as a striker, today he played from the bench.

“We have Marshall who is still a young kid who needs to keep growing, but is a good option.

“It depends on how we approach things, I will make the decisions.”