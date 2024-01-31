Unai Emery content with Aston Villa squad depth

Villa are set to complete a £15m move for former West Brom forward Morgan Rogers today - with the Middlesbrough man set to undergo a medical.

Emery has confirmed that there will be no other incomings in the final two days of the window - but has now ruled out a couple of players leaving.

The club have already let midfielder Leander Dendoncker leave on loan to Napoli for the rest of the campaign and hope to move out Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore, who is set to return from the African Cup of Nations, before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“We have players who we can believe in their availability playing matches in a row in different competitions,” he said.

“Maybe something negative can happen with injuries with some players.

“But more or less we are recovering in a few weeks or days, Lucas Digne, Jacob Ramsey, Pau Torres (will be back).

“If I can analyse now how we can face the FA Cup, the Conference League, I think I can manage. With the experiences we have with these players now, we can believe we can get our objective with them.”

Traore is due to return to Bodymoor Heath after Burkina Faso were yesterday knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Mali.

