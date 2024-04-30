Shropshire Star
Ruthlessness is the name of the game for West Brom

Carlos Corberan urged Albion to use their Sheffield Wednesday defeat as a reminder to make their key moments count.

By Lewis Cox
Published
West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan (centre)

Albion were undone 3-0 at Hillsborough to leave work to do in Saturday’s finale with Preston to secure a play-off berth.

Corberan’s men found themselves 1-0 down to a set-piece goal in South Yorkshire, while the visitors were unable to make a good handful of their dead ball opportunities count.

“In general the team had the ball in the attacking half, but when we reached the last line we had a lack of accuracy, they defended better in the box,” Corberan said. “We could only achieve corners, we used them very well but for different reasons couldn’t score from them.

