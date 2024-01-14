Aston Villa face nervy wait on midfield star

Ramsey was present at Goodison Park but not part of the matchday squad having complained of pain in the final training session before the match.

The 22-year-old will now undergo a scan with Villa boss Unai Emery hopeful the issue is not too serious.

Ramsey has endured a frustrating season after missing the start of the campaign with a broken foot sustained while playing at the European Under-21 Championships last summer.

Emery said: “At the end of the session he was not feeling very good with some pain in his hamstring and we didn’t take a risk with him.

“If he has an injury, then I hope it is not a lot.”

Villa missed the chance to go level on points with leaders Liverpool as Emery experienced the first 0-0 draw of his Premier League career in his 97th match.

Alex Moreno saw a first half strike cancelled out for offside following a four-minute VAR check.

Emery said: “It was quite tight. I accept completely the decision of VAR.

“The most important thing is to get to the right decision and if it takes a long time, then the important thing is it’s the right decision.”

He continued: “We deserved more than we achieved but I am happy because we are increasing our level and progressively getting better.

“Ee are being very demanding of how we want to build the team, our structure tactically and I think we are in this process.

“We are third in the table with 43 points and we had the chance for 45. One point is not enough but I have to accept it.”