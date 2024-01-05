Middlesbrough v Aston Villa preview: Villa hope to end drought down by the Riverside

The victory drought is already the club’s longest since first entering the competition in 1879 and Unai Emery, for all his brilliance, cannot escape his place in extending the unwanted record.

Last season’s shocking 2-1 third round home defeat to League Two Stevenage, in just the Spaniard’s fifth match in charge, ranks among Villa’s worst-ever results.

The dramatic turnaround Emery has engineered since means it has long been forgiven and there is perhaps some irony in the fact his team’s surprise presence in the Premier League title race means supporters will be more ready to accept the head coach ringing the changes at the Riverside tomorrow.

Villa’s hopes of a first Cup win since 2016 may be helped, in that respect, by a home team who also have priorities elsewhere. Boro sit four points shy of the Championship play-off positions and host Chelsea in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Throw in the fact their boss, Michael Carrick, is currently without 12 senior players and there seems every chance a tie selected for the prime Saturday evening broadcast slot by the BBC is played out between two largely second-string teams. The small consolation for neutral viewers is neither will be keen on a replay.

Emery’s approach will be similar to that in the Europa Conference League, where he was able to successfully negotiate the group stages while making four or five changes to his team. The starting XI he names should still be relatively strong and more practised, thanks to those European excursions, than the one which stumbled so horribly against Stevenage.

In Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara, Emery has two players who missed most or all of the festive programme and would benefit from playing time before the Premier League campaign resumes at Everton on Sunday week.

Pau Torres, who made his return from an ankle injury for the final half-an-hour in the 3-2 win over Burnley, is another getting back up to speed and could start. Nicolo Zaniolo, impressive in several recent substitute cameos, feels worthy of a chance from the off.

The most intriguing call, for Emery, is in goal. Robin Olsen has missed the last month through injury and head coach must weigh up whether to rest Emi Martinez and hand Filip Marschall a second senior appearance.

The 20-year-old is likely to be much busier than he was on debut at Zrinjski Mostar last month. Emery has the reputation of a cup specialist but has lost all three ties in domestic competitions so far with Villa.

Boro are winless against top flight opposition in the FA Cup since 2001 so one rotten record has to give. If the 4,000-plus visiting supporters are looking for positive omens on the journey north, this is the first time the clubs have met in the competition since 1957, the last time Villa won it.