Johnny Phillips: Wayne Rooney needs a rethink amid Birmingham City's struggles

It was Schumacher’s Stoke who got the upper hand over Rooney’s Birmingham with a 3-1 win. It was Schumacher’s first win in just his second game as Stoke manager but he couldn’t have wished for better opposition. The Blues have been painfully naïve at the back at times since Rooney took over from John Eustace and there was more shambolic defending on show in this one.

It is hard to see Rooney turning things around unless there is a rethink in the approach to defending as a team. The transfer window may offer some respite if squad strengthening is permitted but the problems go beyond the personnel available. It is more about what they are being asked to do. The Championship can be a horses for courses league and most of Blues’ problems are of their own making.

It was great to see Luton Town respond to the harrowing events at Bournemouth with a home win over Newcastle United last weekend. The previous game was abandoned in the wake of the collapse of captain Tom Lockyer on the pitch.

After a heart procedure in hospital, the central defender is back home convalescing, to the relief of everybody connected with the club and beyond.

Andros Townsend scored the goal which saw off his former club. The veteran winger then headed to the home dugout at Kennilworth Road where he collected Lockyer’s shirt from the bench and held it aloft in tribute to the player.

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed that Lockyer had texted him before the match to wish him luck and admit he was bored sat at home. It is far too early to say what the future holds for Lockyer but the way Luton and Bournemouth conducted themselves in the aftermath of the incident was incredible and it was fitting that the Hatters were able to pay tribute to their inspirational skipper with a win in front of their own fans.