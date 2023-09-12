Mid Wales' Will Evans flying Cymru Premier flag and making mark for Newport County

Newport County's Will Evans

Fast forwarded to 2023, and the 26-year-old, who hails from Llangedwyn in Montgomeryshire, is writing headlines in the professional game.

Plucked from Bala Town last summer by League Two Newport County, the winger turned striker has netted seven goals in the first seven games of the season for the South Wales outfit.

His form last season as well as the early season goals have seen Evans attract attention higher up the EFL pyramid.

It is a sharp rise for Evans, who first started attracting attention at Cardiff Met as a student player for the side in the Cymru Premier.

Speaking after a recent win over Forest Green Rovers, Evans, who has scored more goals this season than in the whole of last, said: “It is a nice feeling when you score any goal, when you score and get on a run it feels even better. I have been asked what is different, but I am not doing anything this season that I was not doing last season.

“No game is ever the same, there will always be different things and I know what I can offer. Maybe a bit of luck is going my way, but I am still working as hard and I have to thank my team-mates for the chances they are creating for me.

“When I was in the Welsh Premier I never played more than 35 to 36 games per season as a player, and last year I went to full time and played 52 games, so maybe that takes its toll. But I have changed nothing as a player, I know what I can offer and maybe I am getting a bit of luck going my way.”

Evans netted 20 goals in 107 appearances for Cardiff Met, and even helped the club secure an historic European campaign before making the move to Bala Town.

More European success followed at the Lakesiders as he scored 24 times in just 55 games.

But it was his international debut that put Evans on the map.

Back in April 2022, Evans scored twice in a 4-0 thumping over England C, and months later Newport came calling.

He is one of a handful of Cymru Premier players to make that move to professional football specifically with Newport in recent seasons.

Last summer, midfielder James Waite had played just a handful of games for Penybont before being snapped up by County and went on to make 52 appearances for them last year.

And earlier this summer, Nathan Wood also made the move from Penybont to Rodney Parade.