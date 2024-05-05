Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Man City as four get 4/10

Jose Sa - 5

Despite conceding five goals, the goalkeeper did make a handful of good saves to prevent further embarrassment for Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5

The defender gave away a penalty that started the rout, but did have some good moments going forward as Wolves tried to get back into the game.

Nelson Semedo - 4

Giving away the second penalty and getting caught out defensively, Semedo had an evening to forget.

Max Kilman - 4

Kilman was pulled all over the place by Haaland and struggled to contain the striker. A difficult day at the office for the skipper.