Gary Megson would have kept the West Brom up says Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis believes if Albion handed Gary Megson The Hawthorns job for a second time back in 2017, the club would have remained in the Premier League.
Megson, who took the Baggies from the brink of slipping into the third tier to promotion at the start of the millennium, returned to football in 2017 following a five-year absence from the game.