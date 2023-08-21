Former West Brom keeper Ben Foster retires for second time after Wrexham spell

Ben Foster has retired for a second time following a difficult start to the season

The 40-year old shot stopper, who played over 220 games for Albion, made a shock return to the game last season to help Wrexham to National League promotion.

Foster, who had a spell on loan at the Racecourse Ground club early in his career, saved a vital penalty in their win over Notts County last season.

However, after Saturday's 5-5 draw with Swindon Town, Foster informed boss Phil Parkinson of his decision to call time on his career again.

In a video on social media, Foster said had been questioning some of the goals he had conceded so far this season, and in a statement on the club's website, he explained: "The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes.

“Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Parkinson insisted it takes a 'big person' to make the decision to step away from the game at this time.

He added: "Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision.

“I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.