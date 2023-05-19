Former West Brom boss Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday comeback 'best night in management'

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore

Wednesday went into Thursday's game looking to overturn a 4-0 first leg defeat at Peterborough - something that had previously never been achieved in play-off history.

They completed the seemingly impossible task, scoring a 98th minute equaliser to claw themselves level and take the game to extra time.

After falling behind in extra time, Callum Paterson made it 5-5 before the Owls completed the job with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out to spark jubilant scenes at Hillsborough.

It had been a tough week for Moore, who suffered online racial abuse from a fan following the heavy first leg defeat, with the supporter subsequently banned for life.

Speaking on Thursday after the incredible 120 minutes of action, Moore, who spent just under 12 months in charge at The Hawthorns, called it the best night of his managerial career.

"For me, it's my best moment in terms of management," said Moore, whose side will face either Barnsley or Bolton in the final at Wembley on May 29.

"To witness it and for it to come here, I couldn't have wished for it to be at a better place, under the lights here at Hillsborough.

"Tonight will be special, but as I keep saying to them, we have got another game to go. We enjoy tonight and then focus on the Wembley game now.

"We had a rallying call to get the fans to come out and be in full voice and they were tonight. When the boys were cramping up tonight, the fans kept them going. The boys showed great character."

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan dedicated the incredible feat to the former Baggies boss - and praised him for the way he has handled the situation over the two legs.

"What he's done in the last week has been unbelievable, to turn around the mindset of the players, he had a massive job to do to try," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm so proud of him, the way that he's handled this week after the racism he's received as well - that shouldn't be anywhere near the football, never mind a manager who's won 96 points as well. That one's for him."