Aston Villa's Unai Emery waiting on injured list ahead of Wolves clash

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Unai Emery remains uncertain whether any of Villa’s injury absentees will be back for Saturday’s derby at Wolves.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is closing in on a return to training
The boss claims Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey are all close to returning to training and is optimistic one or two could be involved at Molineux, where Villa will aim to get their challenge for European football back on track.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United, which ended Villa’s 10-match unbeaten run, was the fourth game in a row Emery had named an unchanged starting XI and the Spaniard would welcome increased options as the season enters its final weeks.

Asked about the potential return of the injured quartet, Emery replied: “I don’t know exactly. But they are close.

“The four players we have out are close to starting training with us; maybe they could get one or two through to be with us with Wolves.

“Of course, maybe they will need more time to be good with performances after their injuries.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

