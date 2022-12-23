Former Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele joins West Brom coaching staff

Former Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest defender Michael Hefele has joined Albion's coaching staff

The 32-year-old, who won promotion to the Premier League with the Terriers, has joined the Spaniard's staff to replace Jaime Monroy as assistant head coach.

Monroy, who arrived with Corberan when he took over at The Hawthorns in October, has left the club for personal reasons.

Following retirement Hefele returned to Huddersfield in a joint coaching and ambassadorial role - and now arrives at Albion as assistant head coach alongside Jorge Alarcon.

Corberan paid tribute to the departing Monroy and believes Hefele, who finished his playing career at Nottingham Forest, will provide a valuable contribution to his coaching staff.

He said: "I would like to welcome Michael to The Hawthorns as a member of my staff. I know him personally from my time at Huddersfield and look forward to working alongside him again.

“Michael has all the attributes required to join my team and I know he will provide a valuable contribution as we work together as a club to improve.