Aston Villa set to miss out on star Joao Felix

By Russell Youll

Villa look set to miss out on a move for Portugal star Joao Felix amid reports super-agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Arsenal about a potential move to the Emirates.

Felix has been the centre of much transfer speculation amid reports his current club Atletico Madrid are looking to cash in on some of their stars in the January transfer window.

Felix, who impressed for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, joined Atletico from Benfica in 2019 for a fee of around £100million.

However, his form has wavered for the La Liga giants and he has only started five games this season for Atletico under boss Diego Simeone.

Villa were interested in making Felix a marquee signing but his desire for European football looked to be a major obstacle to any potential move.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

