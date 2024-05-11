Alex Palmer ready for huge West Brom challenge

Five years ago, when the Baggies last reached the Championship play-offs, goalkeeper Palmer – then third-choice – watched on as Sam Johnstone was tasked to keep Villa out during a boisterous West Midlands derby.

Now Carlos Corberan’s first-choice as Albion bid for a place in the Premier League, Palmer has made phenomenal strides in the last 18 months or so, since his league debut at the age of 26 in October 2022.

The Kidderminster-born academy graduate checked off another milestone yesterday as he was awarded the (shared) Championship golden glove award for most clean sheets this season – 18 – alongside a play-off rival in Leeds’ Illan Meslier.

Palmer won’t be watching from afar at The Hawthorns tomorrow, as he tries to keep out Russell Martin’s effervescent Southampton – a side known for an easy-on-the-eye style and potent attack, albeit open approach to football.

The 27-year-old is ready to sample an atmosphere similar to Villa from the best position on the park, instead. He said: “The fans have stuck with us through a difficult season off the pitch, but whenever we’ve shown up they’ve been great, especially away.