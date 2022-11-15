Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings: Team success comes first

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa striker Danny Ings claims team success means more than personal statistics after his double in Sunday’s win at Brighton.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa's Danny Ings applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ings is the club’s top scorer in the Premier League after taking his tally for the season to five in the 2-1 victory, while he has also now netted 100 career league goals.

But the 30-year-old insists any satisfaction from milestones is secondary to that gained from helping the team win.

“As long as I’m helping the team I’m extremely happy,” said Ings, who started in place of Ollie Watkins after his strike partner was ruled out through illness.

“It’s a cliché and strikers tell you that all the time but it’s true, whether I’m starting the game or coming on.

“I’m always pleased when other lads are scoring as well. It’s always about the team for me. When I’m called upon, I need to help as much as I can.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News