Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must replicate first 60 minutes

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Two goals from Mason Mount condemned Villa to a 2-0 defeat which left them 16th in the Premier League table and further raised the heat on the manager.

But Gerrard was correct when he claimed the scoreline flattered the visitors, who were indebted to Villa’s poor finishing and some brilliant saves by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Villa next visit Fulham on Thursday for what will be a huge match for Gerrard, who was booed off the pitch by supporters.

He said: “I’d be stupid not to be aware of where we are (in the table) and accept that. Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up.

“I won’t hide from the responsibility and criticism, or the noises coming from the stands today.

“What I will say is if the players can replicate the first hour moving forward, I don’t think this team will have an issue and they certainly won’t be near where they are now in the league.

“We want these performances consistently. Fulham is a different challenge, away from home. But I just said to the players I know they will be frustrated and disappointed - as they should be on the back of a defeat - but if they replicate that performance at Fulham I don’t think they will have any problems.”

Villa made the worst possible start when an error by Tyrone Mings allowed Mount to fire Chelsea in front but the hosts then dominated, Kepa denying both Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings in stunning fashion, while the impressive Leon Bailey hit the bar.

Gerrard’s men remained on top early in the second half but were then stung for a second time when goalkeeper Emi Martinez misjudged Mount’s free-kick as the England international doubled the deficit.

“It is very difficult against a top side like Chelsea and I thought our confidence and belief was affected after the second goal,” said Gerrard.

“The scoreline flattered Chelsea in terms of how the game panned out. I was extremely happy with our first hour-plus in the game.

“I think we dominated large parts of that and created some incredible chances on the back of it. People have been asking for more excitement in the team, a better level of chance creation. I think we got that.

“The only thing that was missing was people taking those chances of outstanding saves, or bad luck. I can’t ask for any more from the players.”

On Mings’ error, in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate, Gerrard replied: “I have been in dressing rooms where people don’t put their hands up after making mistakes.