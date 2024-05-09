West Brom group earn Jed Wallace plaudits for remaining focussed on promotion prize
Jed Wallace has praised Albion’s group of out-of-contract players for remaining focused on their promotion challenge – despite their futures uncertain futures at the club.
Ten Albion players are out of contract this summer, including key senior figures such as Kyle Bartley, Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre.
Carlos Corberan has remained tight-lipped surrounding possible new contracts for players – and Wallace has revealed that the topic hasn’t been raised in the dressing room either.
He said: “I just worry about what the boys are doing here in the dressing room.