Could Carlos Corberan give West Brom the play-off edge over Southampton?

There is no denying it, in terms of the table and the statistics, the Saints are expected to come out on top.

And, as I have mentioned earlier this week, the pressure is all on them as well. For Albion, it might not be a free hit, but there aren't many who are expecting them to progress.

So, how do Albion go about beating a side that is as free flowing, expansive and dangerous as Russell Martin's Saints?

That will be the equation that Corberan is trying to work out this week - but this season, and key fixtures in particular, suggests he has a better chance than many are predicting.