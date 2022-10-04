West Brom to review penalty list after latest Karlan Grant miss

Karlan Grant (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant came off the bench in the 3-2 home defeat to Swansea, in which he presented with a golden chance from 12 yards with the score tied at 2-2 late on.

The former Charlton and Huddersfield frontman lifted a tame effort down the middle which was easily repelled by Swans keeper Steven Benda, before the visitors struck their late winner to heap more pressure on Albion and boss Steve Bruce.

“He’s the designated penalty taker when he’s on the pitch,” Bruce explained. “Last time Brandon (Thomas-Asante) took it because Granty wasn’t on. However, I believe now that’s three times he’s missed at home, I can recall back. So of course we’ll have a look at that.”

New signing Thomas-Asante converted in the previous home game against Blues, also a 3-2 defeat, after Grant had been replaced.

Grant has netted from the spot this season, in the only league victory in 11 against Hull – but Saturday’s spurned effort was his first in Baggies colours. While the striker has buried five penalties in his time with Albion, Saturday was the fourth that has not found the net, three of which came under Bruce, who was only appointed in February.

He also failed to score in draws against Millwall and Coventry as well as the 4-0 home win over Barnsley late last term.

Positive Albion performances against the Swans were few and far between but one member of the home side who competed well was captain Jake Livermore.

The experienced midfielder impressed last time out at Norwich, prior to the international break, and carried on his good form against Swansea.

His goal shortly after half-time – a first since February 2020 – hauled Albion level and the former England international was a rare shining light.

Bruce felt more members of the Albion squad need to reach the mark set by the club captain.

“He ran around like a trojan, Jake, to get us back in the game,” Bruce added. “In hindsight should I have left him there? Maybe, but I’ve got a big, experienced player coming on in Okay (Yokuslu).

“Jake has been terrific in the last couple of games and showed the leadership skills that’s required when you’re up against it.

“But I’ve known Jake for 10 years and I’d expect that from him.

“You can see it means something to him, he plays with his heart on his sleeve, he’s never going to let you down in that respect.