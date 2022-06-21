Aston Villa's Trezeguet set for Trabzonspor move

Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday April 4, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Richard Heathcote/PA Wire.

Reports in Turkey yesterday claimed a fee had been agreed in principle between the two clubs, with the Egypt international now expected to discuss personal terms.

Trezeguet has scored nine goals in 62 appearances since joining Villa from Kasimpasa for £8.5m in 2019 but featured only once last season after recovering from a serious knee injury, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.

He will become the second player to leave Villa Park this summer following Matt Targett’s £15m switch to Newcastle. Fellow winger Anwar El Ghazi will also be allowed to depart, while Roma are considering a move for midfielder Douglas Luiz.