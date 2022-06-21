Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Trezeguet set for Trabzonspor move

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Forgotten man Trezeguet is on course to leave Villa for Trabzonspor in a deal worth around £3million.

Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday April 4, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Richard Heathcote/PA Wire.
Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday April 4, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Richard Heathcote/PA Wire.

Reports in Turkey yesterday claimed a fee had been agreed in principle between the two clubs, with the Egypt international now expected to discuss personal terms.

Trezeguet has scored nine goals in 62 appearances since joining Villa from Kasimpasa for £8.5m in 2019 but featured only once last season after recovering from a serious knee injury, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.

He will become the second player to leave Villa Park this summer following Matt Targett’s £15m switch to Newcastle. Fellow winger Anwar El Ghazi will also be allowed to depart, while Roma are considering a move for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Villa’s priority is recruiting a left-back to provide competition and cover for Lucas Digne.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News