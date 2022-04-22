West Brom v Coventry - Match preview

West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong (left) appeals to referee David Webb

But the reality is very different for the vast majority of Albion players who, quite simply, have three games to save their future at the club.

With the exception of Dara O’Shea, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Daryl Dike, supporters are so frustrated with the current squad that they would not be upset to see any or all of them leave.

Steve Bruce has made it clear there needs to be a large squad overhaul this summer.

Supporters are desperate to see those changes happen.

And they will accept virtually any player going out the door if it means bringing a new one in.

There has been a fear among fans that with so many players contracted for next year, Albion will struggle to make the changes they need this summer.

Right at the top of the club, though, there is an acceptance that the squad needs dismantling and rebuilding. And with that support, Bruce can make changes.

Players who have just a year left on their deals can be paid up. Players on longer term deals could be sent out on loan if no buyer can be found – with their contracts subsidised by the Baggies if needed.

There are ways it can be done. And now these players need to look themselves in the mirror and decide if they truly want to be at The Hawthorns next season.

There are some who you really hope will use the final three games of the season to reconnect with supporters.

Conor Townsend, Semi Ajayi and Karlan Grant are examples of three players most fans would be happy to see stay if they can finish the season strongly.

But it’s vital they – and the rest of the squad – give fans something to cheer when they take on Coventry tomorrow.

The Baggies have been woeful against Midlands rivals this season. They put in a dreadful display when they were beaten at Birmingham at the beginning of April.

They were just as bad when Stoke visited The Hawthorns a week later. And now they face a Coventry side who go into tomorrow’s side sitting four points outside the play-offs.

The chances of the Sky Blues finishing in the top six are slim but Mark Robins will have his side ready and up for this game.

And it’s about time Albion showed they have the same fighting spirit. Bruce also has to make sure he puts players in a position that gives them the best chance to perform.

Adam Reach is an excellent professional who has done well at left wing-back and also impressed when he was needed at centre-half this season.

But he is not a central midfielder. And it was unfair to put him back in that position for Monday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.