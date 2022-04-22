Dara O'Shea: Daryl Dike will be massive for West Brom next season

WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion returns to training after injury at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 17, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And O'Shea believes if Andy Carroll remains at the club, the Baggies will have a forward line that all Championship defenders will fear.

Dike was Albion's big January signing when he arrived in a £7million deal from Orlando City back in January.

But after featuring from the bench at QPR, he then went on to injure his hamstring on his full debut against Peterborough later that month.

The American had been pencilled in to return to the squad back in March only to suffer a set-back which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

In his absence, Carroll has gone on to impress up front after signing a short-term deal which expires this summer.

The former Newcastle striker has already said he would like to remain at The Hawthorns next season. And O'Shea admits he is excited by the potential of a Dike and Carroll front two.

"Those two together would be a real handful," the Republic of Ireland international said.

"Dike coming back is going to be huge for us.

"The fans saw a glimpse of what he can do in the two games he played.

"But in training he has been working really hard and is clearly very motivated to get back fit.

"He is going to be massive for us. And the two of them together – I wouldn’t want to come up against them put it that way.

"Andy is a great guy first of all and an unbelievable player.

"Everyone has seen what he offers us as an outlet. We can play football but we can also hit him which gives us two styles to our play.

"Since he has stepped in the door he has been first class with the lads in training.