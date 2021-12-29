Jake Livermore: West Brom tactics are not the issue

Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have had more shots on goal than any other side in the Championship this season with 516.

But they have scored just five goals in their last 10 games – with that lack of firepower leading to a host of dropped points, with Monday’s defeat at Derby the latest example.

Albion’s inconsistent form has led to some fans criticising head coach Valerien Ismael and his refusal to deviate from a 3-4-3 formation.

But in the recent draws against Middlesbrough, Blackpool, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley – and at Derby – Albion had more shots and created more chances than their opponents.

And Livermore believes that shows a lacking of cutting edge is Albion’s real problem.

“I always try and be brutally honest and we (the players) need to have a look at ourselves,” he said.

“There is not a lot wrong, it’s just either end of the pitch – which is where it counts.

“At Derby we had 60 per cent possession, 19 shots. There doesn’t seem to anything wrong with the system, it’s that killer instinct we need to find now.

“When you look at where we want to get to, it’s not good enough.

“We have to do all we can as a dressing room. We need to look at ourselves because everything seems to be OK bar that killer instinct.

“That is what ultimately wins games, wins promotions and gets the club where it should be.”

Speaking after the goalless draw at Barnsley, Ismael made it clear Albion must sign a striker in January to help ease their wastefulness in front of goal.

Orlando City’s Daryl Dike is understood to be the bosses number one target.

And Livermore admitted an addition or two in January will help lift the squad.

“Ultimately, the club is in a good place – we have done well to get ourselves within touching distance of the top two,” he said.

“We are angry after Derby, I’m angry, nobody at this football club wants to win more than me. It should have been three points and we should have put pressure on the teams around us.

“Now it’s about how we react, we need to propel ourselves to where we need to be.