Shrewsbury v Colchester preview: Good feeling needed as Salop return home

They are on the back of two disappointing defeats at Tranmere and Grimsby, both of which could have ended up with scorelines much worse than they were.

So if they are struggling away from home, the answer is to be excellent on their own patch, and they will hope to build on the point they got on the opening day of the campaign against Bromley.

One of the issues that Michael Appleton needs to try to fix is their goal threat. That has been a big problem for them so far. They have scored just once in three games, and it is not like they have missed a host of clear-cut chances either, they have created next to nothing.

In fact, their best opportunity to score a goal in a game they have had this season, apart from the one they did net, was George Lloyd’s late header against Grimsby in the 96th minute - he should have made it 3-2. Aside from that, there has not been any threat.

The boss made seven changes to his team against the Mariners. He managed to rotate and give some other players the chance to put their name forward for a place in the starting lineup.

He now has to decide if anyone did enough on Tuesday to come into his thoughts for the clash against Colchester.

You would expect Tom Sang to be definite. He was their best outfield player in Lincolnshire, and he scored. The goalkeeper was outstanding too, but the rest? Anyone’s guess.

Something Appleton admitted was that no one can knock down his door and demand to be playing at the moment.

He said: “It was a good opportunity to see a few players as well who had not had as many minutes.

"It's almost like a clean slate after two league games and a cup game going into the game on Saturday in terms of who I select and why I select them.

"There's not really a player who could really genuinely sort of come down and knock on my door and ask me why they're not playing Saturday.

"I think it's a great opportunity for everyone. And after Tuesday night, I have given everybody in the squad an opportunity to sort of stake a claim to play on Saturday."

The visitors have been involved in close games so far this campaign. They drew with Tranmere on the opening day of the season, 1-1 and they did the same with Oldham last weekend.

Their arrival will also see Tom Flanagan return to the Croud Meadow for the first time since he was released by the club following the end of the 2023-24 season.

It has been a challenging start to the season for Salop, but they can take comfort from the fact that a side like Bristol Rovers, who they were relegated from League One with last season, have found it equally tough in the opening couple of weeks.

In fact, their form has been even worse, with them losing every single game and having a team meeting on the pitch following their cup exit to Cambridge.

Either way, Salop need to find some solutions fast.