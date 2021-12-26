Villa 1-3 Chelsea - REPORT

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy fails to stop team-mate Reece James (not pictured) from scoring an own goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday December 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

All three have been against the three teams currently the best in the country, with Chelsea now adding their name to the list alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

And yet compared to the previous two this felt the most like a missed opportunity.

When Reece James inadvertently headed Matt Targett’s 28th minute cross beyond Edouard Mendy, Villa were deservedly ahead and on top.

But within six minutes they squandered the initiative, Matty Cash rashly bringing down Callum Hudson-Odoi and allowing Jorginho to level from the penalty spot.

From there Villa’s performance fell away rather dramatically and Chelsea’s difference-maker was a familiar figure. Romelu Lukaku hadn’t scored in the Premier League since netting a brace in Villa’s 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge back in September.

But he scored within 11 minutes of coming off the bench and was then brought down by Ezri Konsa, setting up Jorginho’s second from the spot deep into stoppage time.

For Gerrard the experiencing would have been more annoying for the fact he was unable to influence events in person. After testing positive for Covid-19, the Villa boss watched the match from home, staying in constant touch with the home bench by telephone.

Perhaps his presence on the touchline might have helped Villa rally as their performance nose-dived in the second half?

Regardless, Jorginho’s second penalty ensured this was the heaviest defeat of his reign to date.

Villa were also without John McGinn and his energy in midfield was also missed as their display began to splutter.

With McGinn absent, Morgan Sanson was handed his first Premier League start since April 4 in midfield. The other change saw Danny Ings restored to the starting line-up for the first time since Gerrard’s first match in charge, in place of the injured Ashley Young.

Ings took the central role in a forward three alongside Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins and the trio, who have struggled to find an understanding in the first half of the season, began impressively.

Buendia was inches away from playing Ings through on goal inside the opening five minutes while Watkins, stationed on the left, was a constant threat with his relentless running.

One cross intended from Ings was cut out by Thiago Silva before Watkins saw a shot blocked by Trevoh Chalobah having been set away by a sublime pass out of defence by Luiz. When Cash repeated the trick for Ings moments later, Silva was again there to throw himself in the way of a goalbound effort.

Aston Villa's Matt Targett

It felt like a big moment was coming for Villa but having struggled to find the finish, James provided it for them to open the scoring in the 28th minute, flicking Targett’s cross over the head of Mendy and into the far corner.

Chelsea had barely threatened to that point, bar an overhit cross from Mason Mount which cannoned off the top of the bar.

But having been gifted a deserved lead, Villa promptly returned the present within six minutes. Cash lost track of Hudson-Odoi and took out the attacker as he dived in for the ball. Jorginho held his nerve to send Martinez the wrong way from the spot and level the scores.

A frustrated Villa finished the half strongly but again composure in the final third was lacking. Ings saw another effort blocked after being played in by Buendia and then hesitated for a moment too long when Watkins backheel briefly gave him a sight at goal.

Ings looked rusty but Lukaku, who had not scored a Premier League goal since his brace in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Villa at Stamford Bridge in September, wasted little time getting up to speed when he replaced Chalobah at the break.

Having been inches from converting Mount’s cross from the right, he got in front of Mings to flick home Hudson-Odoi's inviting centre 11 minutes after the restart.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (right) celebrates

Villa were being suffocated and were almost out of it when Mount beat Martinez to a long ball and side-stepped his way round the keeper. But with just Mings between him and the goal, the England international inexplicably fired his finish wide.

Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi were introduced off the bench by the hosts but it was Chelsea who finished stronger. Hudson-Odoi was denied by a brilliant Martinez save before Jorginho eventually made the game safe with virtually the last kick after Lukaku had raced clear and been brought down by Konsa.

Villa (4-3-3): Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Sanson (El Ghazi 76), Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia (Chuwuemeka 73), Watkins, Ings (Traore 73) Subs not used: Tuanzebe, Hause, Iroegbunam, Trezeguet, Davis, Steer (gk).