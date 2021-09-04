Peter Barnes’ career is brought to book in new biography

Peter Barnes West Bromwich Albion manager Ron Atkinson alongside the team's new signings, Gary Owen (l) and Peter Barnes..

And now Baggies fans can read all about Peter Barnes’ time at The Hawthorns in a new biography written by Gary James.

The winger became Albion’s record signing when he joined the club from Manchester City in 1979.

Barnes said: “When I met Ron Atkinson to discuss signing for Albion he introduced himself and then said: ‘Peter, I believe you’re quite quick over 10 yards?’

“It was the first thing he said and I shyly reply: ‘Yeah, not bad Mr. Atkinson’.

“Quick as a flash he says: ‘Well, just sprint over there and pour the teas out then!’

“Straight away I knew I was going to like this guy. He had a great personality and he knew how to keep our feet on the ground too.”

Barnes held the record for being Albion’s most expensive signing for two decades.

His first season at The Hawthorns saw him score 15 goals in 38 appearances making him the club’s highest goalscorer in the 1979/80 campaign.

“I felt it had been a good first year and I looked forward to helping the club challenge for trophies and developing my England career at the Hawthorns,” he said.

Sadly, a burglary unsettled the Barnes family and then in 1981, Atkinson moved to Man United.

“It became a difficult time but I kept wanting to develop at the club,” the 64-year-old continued.

“I knew that if the burglary had not happened we would have stayed much longer but it wasn’t to be.”

Barnes moved to Leeds for another record-breaking transfer in 1981.

He admits in the book he shouldn’t have headed to Elland Road, with the move setting his career on the wrong path.

But he got back on track when Atkinson signed Barnes for Manchester United a few years later.

Author Gary James believes Albion fans will thoroughly enjoy reading Barnes’ biography.

“We were keen to tell Peter’s story warts and all,” he said. “We did not want to produce something that only talked of the positives.

“A footballer’s career can go down many paths and Peter’s move to West Brom was a huge transfer at the time. He desperately wanted to be successful there and, for me, writing about that time, I wanted to ensure the significance and status of the club was clear to all.

“Modern football tends to forget how the club had challenged in the late 70s and how, at the time Peter arrived, the club seemed destined for sustained success.”

A host of ex-Albion players are quoted in the book and share anecdotes.

One is Gary Owen, who tells a story about a time the Baggies stayed at the Europa Lodge Hotel.

One morning the players woke up to find their car wheels had been stolen. Media coverage followed and then the wheels miraculously reappeared, rolling down the slope into the Europa’s car park.

“I know how much the club meant to Peter, especially the fans, and wanted to get that across,” author Gary James added. “But I also wanted to get some of the humour in there. I think fans will enjoy the Albion sections in the book and will also enjoy reading the rest of Peter’s story.”

The Peter Barnes Authorised Biography is priced £16.95.